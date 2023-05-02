LUBBOCK, Texas— Team Luke Hope For Minds (TLHFM) is currently serving more than 500 families in 48 states. There is even a wait list for families that are in need. The Eli Young Band is having a benefit concert on Tuesday, May 16 to help raise awareness and funding to allow TLHFM to continue providing financial support for the families in need. There will be dinner, a silent and live auction and more. To get your tickets and find out more, go to Teamlukehopeforminds.org or their Facebook page at Team Luke Hope For Minds.