LUBBOCK, Texas—Does your child need a new helmet to wear when biking, skating or other outdoor activities? The first 300 children ages 14 and younger will receive a brand-new cool helmet. Helmets and Heroes is Saturday, March 4 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at TrustPoint located at 4302 Princeton Street. Enjoy giveaways, food trucks, Lubbock first responders trucks and more. Find out more at teamlukehopeforminds.org.