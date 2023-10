Tim Siegel and Kim Hodges joined us to talk more about their 7th annual Making Connections Conference that wrapped up at the end of September. Plus, we hear more about the upcoming Glow 5k and Trunk or Treat they’re hosting at Lubbock Cooper High School on Saturday, October 21 benefiting Team Luke Hope For Minds. Find out more at teamlukehopeforminds.org or on their Facebook page, Team Luke Hope For Minds.