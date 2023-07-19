LUBBOCK, Texas— TeaN’ergy is proud to be Healthy Tea 4 Healthy Living and big on giving back to the community. They are having a “Come On Barbie Let’s Go Partea” at two locations, Hub on Milwaukee and Ravenwood on Quaker on Friday, July 21 from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. They are partnering with New Legacy Home for Women and donating 50% of the proceeds of their Barbie TeaN’ergy to them. This wouldn’t be possible without their generous sponsors. Find out more at Tea2Go.us, Facebook and Instagram @Tea2GoTeaNergyLBK.