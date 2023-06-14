LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s the 6th annual Recognizing AbiliTEES golf tournament benefiting High Point Village. This golf tournament is Thursday, June 22 at Rawls Golf course and there are a few team spots open. HPV has a mission to create a village where individuals with intellectual disabilities can live, learn, worship, and achieve their full potential. Tickets, sponsorships and more details at highpointvillage.org or call 806.698.0015.
Tee it up at the 6th annual High Point Village AbiliTEES golf tournament
by: Brandi Driggers
Posted:
Updated: