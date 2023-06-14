LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s the 6th annual Recognizing AbiliTEES golf tournament benefiting High Point Village. This golf tournament is Thursday, June 22 at Rawls Golf course and there are a few team spots open. HPV has a mission to create a village where individuals with intellectual disabilities can live, learn, worship, and achieve their full potential. Tickets, sponsorships and more details at highpointvillage.org or call 806.698.0015.