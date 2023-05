LUBBOCK, Texas—Conveniently located, The Links at Sierra Blanca in Ruidoso, New Mexico is next to the Ruidoso Convention Center and a hotel that offers golf packages to its guests. Open year round and weather permitting, The Links is a popular choice for both local residents and vacationers who wish to play golf. The Links golf course is located at 105 Sierra Blanca Drive Ruidoso, NM, 88345. Find out more by visiting thelinksatruidoso.com, calling 575-258-5330 or visiting discoverruidoso.com.