LUBBOCK, Texas—The Texas Boys and Girls Ranch is preparing for the 2nd Annual Sparkles & Spurs Gala. The event will take place Thursday, August 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The evening will be filled with food, entertainment and a silent auction. There are still opportunities for table sponsorships starting at $1500 and individual seats $125. Contact Ange Scott at 806-747-3187 or ascott@txgbr.org for more information.