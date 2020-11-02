Texas Boys Ranch needed sensory boards

LUBBOCK, Texas – Once a child is placed into foster care, they face many challenges. To make some of those challenges easier Texas Boys Ranch is in need of some donations. They are currently working to put a sensory board together. Sensory boards or walls are good for calming anxiety, sensory needs, autism and much more. These items will be used in one of our cottages and foster homes to help the children living there. Please feel free to buy an item and mail it to TBR or bring it by. You can also help by donating money if you choose. It does not matter if these items are new or used as long as they work. Here is their website.

Here is what they are asking for: