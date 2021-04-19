Texas Goody’s Popcorn & Treats selling in Lubbock while also giving back

LUBBOCK, Texas – Goody’s Popcorn, was opened in November of 2012 at the South Plains Mall, in Lubbock, Texas by the Doss Family. They have been busy, in 2014 they expanded and opened a store in the Westgate Mall in Amarillo and in 2017 moved our Lubbock operations to 5409 4th street. Goody’s also bought their competitor in Lubbock, and are now the only Truly Gourmet Popcorn Store in the Texas Panhandle.

Over the years their business has grown in the direction of FUNDRAISING, feeling they have developed the easiest and most economical programs in the State of Texas. After all they are parents and grandparents and realize the struggle to keep up with kids programs and athletics these days, we are all busy and this is the fastest way you will find to make money for your group or organization.