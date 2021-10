LUBBOCK, Texas– The Texas Monthly BBQ Fest is hitting the road this year heading to Tyler, Brownsville and right here in Lubbock. The event will be hosted at Evie Mae’s Pit Barbecue on October 13th from 6-9 p.m. Residents can enjoy meeting local pit-masters, asking questions and of course enjoying all your BBQ favorites! Tickets are being sold for $150 on their website for those 21 years or older!