Texas State Guard Toy Roundup benefitting children in the hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Science Spectrum is partnered up with Texas State Guard for this Toy Roundup benefiting local children in the hospitals. You have until the 12th to go out and drop off a new toy or buy one on their website!

Also, the Science Spectrum Museum is announcing that it has joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM), to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits. The program supports those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits visiting the Science Spectrum for a minimal fee of $3.00 per person, up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 500 museums across the country.

Museums for All is part of the Science Spectrum’s broad commitment to seek, include, and welcome all audiences. Museums for All helps expand access to museums and also raise public awareness about how museums in the U.S. are reaching their entire communities. More than 500 institutions participate in the initiative, including art museums, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos, history museums, and more. Participating museums are located nationwide, representing 48 states.