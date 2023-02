LUBBOCK, Texas— Multiple Texas Tech Engineering student organizations and engineering departments will be showing off what different types of engineers do, and have hands-on activities for children to participate in. This is a free public event . The OMNI Theater at the Science Spectrum will also be screening a special engineering film that day called Dream Big: Engineering Our World. Special ticket rates of $5.00 will apply to this film. For more information, go to sciencespectrum.org.