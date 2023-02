LUBBOCK, Texas—The public is invited to the Texas Tech campus to celebrate it’s 100th birthday. Beginning at dusk, a 3D projection will be cast upon the administration building to tell a short story about Texas Tech. This feature will last about six minutes and repeat every 10 minutes. This will take place February 10 through 12 from 7:00p.m. to 10:00 p.m. This is a free event. For more information, visit 100.ttu.edu/illumination.