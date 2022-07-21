LUBBOCK, Texas-Join Texas Tech Public Media at the Science Spectrum for the PBS Kid’s Club Summer Adventure event! Summer Adventure surrounds kids with entertaining, engaging programs, and activities that make learning fun. There will be activity booths, free giveaways, live science demonstrations, animals, as well as FREE screenings of some of your favorite PBS Kids shows in the OMNI Theater and on the Science Stage. Plus, live appearances by Daniel Tiger, Curious George, and the 501st Legion (Star Wars characters)!