LUBBOCK, Texas—Texas Tech Public Media invites you to PBS KIDS Summer Adventure at the Science Spectrum. This free event surrounds kids with entertaining, engaging programs and activities that make learning fun. Explore activity booths, giveaways, demonstrations, and much more. Don’t miss the opportunity to catch FREE screenings of your favorite PBS KIDS shows in the OMNI Theater and on the Science Stage. You might even get to meet your favorite PBS characters. Plus, interact with some of our local first responders, Raider Red and the 501st Legion. This event is Saturday, July 29 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Science Spectrum located at 2579 S. Loop 289. For a full schedule of activities, visit the PBS Kids Summer Adventure website or Facebook event.