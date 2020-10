LUBBOCK, Texas - On Wednesday Hospice of Lubbock, along with Covenant Health's Operation Military Appreciation Committee, are hosting a community cookout to raise money for the HoL veteran assistance program, We Honor Veterans. This will be a socially distanced cookout.

From 11 am to 2 pm on Wednesday, October 14 in the Hospice of Lubbock parking lot, on the corner of 21st and Louisville, HoL and OMAC will be holding a cookout for the community. Hamburgers, hotdogs and chips will be provided. A few socially distanced tables will be available for outdoors eating, while to go boxes will also be provided.