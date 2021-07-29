Texas Tech to hold 22nd Annual Back to School Fiesta as a drive-thru event

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech University’s Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DDEI) will host its annual Back to School Fiesta from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday (July 31). The event will take place in the Commuter West parking lot of the United Supermarkets Arena, behind the new Dustin R. Womble Basketball Center, at 1540 Indiana Avenue. There is no early registration required.

The Back to School Fiesta is hosted by the DDEI’s College Connect program. This is the 22nd year that the university has offered the event to community members of Lubbock and the South Plains. The event will provide students free backpacks and school supplies while supplies last.

“We are excited to announce that this year’s Back to School Fiesta will once again be held as a drive thru,” said Mary Harris, College Connect program manager. “Unlike last year, we are allowing community partners to be present at the event.”

The event was held as a drive thru for the first time in 2020 due to COVID-19. As part of those precautions, it was decided community partners would not be present at the event. After careful consideration, there will be a limited number of community partners volunteering this year.