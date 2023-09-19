Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Medicine students will host a Women’s Health Day free clinic from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Sept. 23 at The Free Clinic located at Lubbock Impact, 2707 34th St. The Women’s Health Day clinic will provide free medical services to uninsured women in Lubbock aged 18-64, including well-woman, breast and pelvic exams, pap smears, mammogram sign-ups and referrals, pregnancy tests, prenatal referrals, sexually transmitted infections checks, general health exams and HPV vaccinations. Appointments are required. To make an appointment, call or text (806) 370-7472.