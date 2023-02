LUBBOCK, Texas—The Women in Leadership Speaker Series is hosted by the Texas Tech University College of Human Sciences, College of Media & Communication, and Rawls College of Business. The series will feature three speakers over the next month. The first series is February 28 at 2:00 p.m. with guest speaker Susan Packard. Find out more at BIT.LY/TTUWOMENINLEADERSHIP, HS.TTU.EDU.