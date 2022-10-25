LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech University Press is an independent book publisher serving the readers of West Texas and the region. Literary Lubbock is an upscale literary gala, a three-course dinner followed by a small, private book fair. Attendees get to hear authors tell stories and then get the opportunity to purchase books and get them signed. This event will be Tuesday, November 15 from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Merket Alumni Center. For more information, TTU Press website: ttupress.org/literary-lubbock. Purchase your tickets at: give2tech.ejoinme.org/LiteraryLubbock2022