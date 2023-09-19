LUBBOCK, Texas—Texas Tech will host its 2023 Texas Tech Preview on Monday, October 9 from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Texas Tech Preview gives prospective students an opportunity to see firsthand why so many students choose to call Texas Tech home and why alumni have such fond memories. Those that attend will hear from academic colleges and departments, student life, admissions, financial aid, and more. You can also take a tour of campus and housing. Use the link to register, depts.ttu.edu/admissions/preview or walk-in registration will be permitted.