LUBBOCK, Texas—The String Project at Texas Tech University is offering beginner classes for all 4th and 5th graders. No experience is needed for classes in violin, viola, cello, double bass and harp. There is a come and go open house on September 12 from 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. for students to play the different instruments and meet the instructors. Find out more: Rachel.mazzucco@ttu.edu, Facebook: Texas Tech University String Project.