LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute is designed for adults over 50 who are still working, semi-retired or fully retired. Course catalogs landed in mailboxes last week; the catalog is also online as is membership sign up and course enrollment. The Bernard Osher Foundation is committed to establishing a national network of lifelong learning institutes across the country. Find out more at OLLI.TTU.EDU or by calling (806) 742-6554.