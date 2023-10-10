LUBBOCK, Texas—Texas Women in Business Lubbock (TWIB) is inviting all women to their luncheon with guest speaker, Kalah Sprabeary of HUB Funding Solutions on Thursday, October 12 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. If you own a business, you will enjoy learning more about what HUB Funding Solutions can offer. All the TWIB events provide an opportunity to give to the local nonprofit Reclaimed43. TWIB offers two events a month for members and non-members. The October Coffee Chat is Tuesday, October 24. Get all the details on Facebook at Lubbock Chapter Texas Women In Business and Reclaimed 43.
by: Brandi Driggers
