Brandi Driggars, Vice President of Texas Women In Business Lubbock Chapter, Shanna Hargrave, Executive Director of New Legacy Home for Women, Leticia Davis, New Graduate of New Legacy Home

If you have not heard of the Texas Women in Business Lubbock Chapter…you need to know! If you are a woman in business and you don’t have to be the company owner to join this group of women monthly. In February they are meeting on the 10th at the Skyviews Restaurant for their Power Hour Luncheon. You will enjoy a buffet lunch for $15 for members and $25 for Non-Members and enjoy networking with like-minded women! The guest speaker will be Laura Beth Pleasant, Pleasant Law Firm.

Then on the 24th of February, you can join the women for the monthly Coffee Chat.

9:30 AM – 10:30 AM

LocationGold Stripe Roasters- 9816 Slide Rd, #102 – Lubbock, TX 79424

The Texas Women in Business Lubbock Chapter is partnering with New Legacy Home for Women.

The New Legacy Home for Women has 24 beds and is a safe, free of charge, non-government funded, voluntary, faith-based discipleship program. The New Legacy Home is available to women ages 21 and over from all socio-economic backgrounds. The New Legacy Home serves women exiting the criminal justice system who desire a positive change in their lives, as well as women who need to move out of habits caused by drug and alcohol use, issues of anger, failure, rejection, and doubt. Single moms, abused women, and women needing to get a GED or job skills will all be welcomed.

The New Legacy program lasts fifteen months and is divided into three phases (Genesis, Proverbs, and Revelation), culminating with a graduation ceremony. It is designed to offer women the best possible environment to write a new life story by providing the necessary tools to live healthy, independent, productive lives that will leave a positive impact on Lubbock. Leticia Davis says, “the program helped her find God again and mend relationships with family.”

Send donations to:

P.O. Box 53904 Lubbock, TX 79453

Phone: 806-749-7078

Email: shargrave@newlegacyhome.org