LUBBOCK, Texas—Make plans to join Texas Women in Business, Lubbock Chapter at their August events. They have a Power Hour Luncheon with a guest speaker on Thursday, August 11 at Logan’s. They also have a Coffee Chat on Thursday, August 25 at Gold Stripe Coffee on 98th and Slide. Get more details at https://texaswomeninbusinesslubbock.org/ or on their Facebook page at Lubbock Chapter Texas Women in Business