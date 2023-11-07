LUBBOCK, Texas—Texas Women in Business Lubbock (TWIB) is inviting all women to their luncheon with guest speakers, owners of Cypriss Wellness Spa on Thursday, November 9 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The monthly Coffee Chat is Tuesday, November 28. All the TWIB events provide an opportunity to give to local nonprofit, Reclaimed43. Get all the details on Facebook at Lubbock Chapter Texas Women In Business and Reclaimed 43.