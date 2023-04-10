LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Women in Business, Lubbock Chapter is a local non-profit organization that supports women personally, professionally and by giving, through their philanthropy partnership. TWIB offers two events a month for members and non-members. The March Power Hour Luncheon is Thursday, April 13 and the Coffee Chat is April 25. Their local non-profit partnership this month is with Hub City Outreach Center. Get all the details on their Facebook page, Lubbock Chapter Texas Women In Business 2022 or on their website at texaswomeninbusinesslubbock.org. Find out more at @hubcityoutreachcenter.org.