LUBBOCK, Texas— The Texas Women in Business, Lubbock Chapter is a local non-profit organization that supports women personally, professionally and by giving through their philanthropy partnership. TWIB offers two events a month for members and non-members. Through June they are collecting donations to bless The New Legacy Home for Women. We want to involve our community, so here are some ways YOU can make a difference. Get all the details on their Facebook page: Lubbock Chapter Texas Women In Business 2022 or on their website at texaswomeninbusinesslubbock.org/