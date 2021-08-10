Texas Women in Business want you to join their awesome two events this month

LUBBOCK, Texas – Join Lubbock Chapter Texas Women In Business 2021 for two upcoming events this August. The first is on Thursday for a TWIB Networking Social that will have fellowship and networking. Meet them in the backroom of Picoso’s for appetizers and some in-person networking fun! This is open to members and non-members. Members are free and non-members are $10. Reminder, appetizers are included, drinks are available for purchase separately.

Their second event, TWIB Coffee Chat is on August 26th for members & non-members to get together and get to know each other in a relaxing atmosphere. It is from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Gold Stripe Coffee Roasters. Check out their Facebook for more information on all their upcoming events.