TexWestus EP Release Show and First Responders Benefit happening this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas – TexWestus EP Release Show and First Responders Benefit is happening on 9/11/2021 will be at Cook’s Garage Bus Barn rocking out a full production concert, featuring songs from our brand new EP that dropped Sept. 3rd!! DJ Potrillo will be finishing out the night with all your fav dance tunes. Pastor Mitch Wilson of The Message Church will be giving a special prayer and tribute speech in remembrance of 9/11/01, and also for all first responders. They are also partnering with Boots and Badges of the South Plains to provide a meal to first responders (with badge) at this concert event! The location is 11002 US-87 d, Lubbock, TX 79423 and doors open at 6 PM.