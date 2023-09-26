LUBBOCK, Texas— It’s time for the Panhandle South Plains Fair. Still a tradition after 106 years to support local. My first time to try baklava at the St Andrew Greek Orthodox Church booth and I must say that was yummy. They also have three flavors of cotton candy, cold drinks and pickles. The South Plains Fair will be open through September 30. Find out more at southplainsfair.com.
The 106th South Plains Fair is happening through September 30 and St Andrew Greek Orthodox Church has baklava in a cup
by: Brandi Driggers
Posted:
Updated: