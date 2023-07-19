LUBBOCK, Texas— The 2023 Parade of Homes, brought to you by the West Texas Home Builders Association, is coming to Lubbock from July 15 through July 30. The West Texas Home Builders Association has a long history of bringing together Lubbock’s finest communities and builders to curate beautiful homes of enduring quality, comfort, and durability. You are invited to explore 17 homes featured in 2 spectacular communities, in Sedona Lubbock (146th Street & Quaker) and The Outlook of Wolfforth (FM 179 & East 12th Street). A portion of the proceeds will benefit West Texas Hero Homes, a nonprofit organization that aims to build mortgage-free homes for disabled military veterans and first responders. This year’s proud sponsors of the Parade include Atmos Energy, FirstBank Trust, PrimeWest Mortgage, and Title One. Visit the website to purchase tickets and to get more information: lubbockparadeofhomes.com.