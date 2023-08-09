LUBBOCK, Texas— The 2023 Raider Red Meats BBQ Cookoff and Ribeye Championship is ready to feed you. The Raider Red Meats BBQ and Ribeye Championship is a KCBS Sanctioned Cook-Off held on the Texas Tech Campus. There are a few spots for team signups. You can purchase table sponsorships for the Rumble event on Friday and enjoy a prime rib dinner, drinks, live and silent auctions, live music and more. Find out more at www.RaiderRedMeats.com or on Facebook, Raider Red Meats BBQ Cookoff and Ribeye Championship.
by: Brandi Driggers
