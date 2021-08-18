The 22nd Annual Hurst Benefit Drawing for Women’s Protective Services held August 21st

LUBBOCK, Texas – Women’s Protective Services is excited to announce the 22nd annual “Planting the Seeds for Change” event. This year the Hurst benefit drawings will be held on August 21st in the Banquet Hall at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Winners will be chosen for three John Deer Gators and a John Deere Front Loading Tractor. Tickets to enter the drawing are $100 and the price includes two passes to the event with a BBQ buffet, live music by Spur 327, fantastic Casino Games, and a wonderful Silent

Auction. Tickets can be purchased by calling 806-748-5292 or at any Hurst Farm Supply. All funds

received will be used to support victims of Domestic Abuse in Lubbock and the surrounding eleven

counties. Family Violence is the leading cause of injury to young females in West Texas. As the third largest Domestic Violence shelter in Texas and one of the largest in the nation, Women’s Protective Services is committed to ending this atrocity. We pledge our faithful dedication to eliminating Domestic Abuse from Lubbock and our surrounding West Texas counties at all costs. Please help us reach out a hand of hope to

families in crisis.

About Women’s Protective Services: Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock, Inc. (WPS) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization specializing in advocacy for women, men, and children who have experienced Domestic Violence. WPS has been serving Lubbock, TX and the surrounding communities since 1978. Women’s Protective Services is a community based program supported by volunteers. The services provided at WPS are free and confidential. Services are available without regard to race, sex, handicap, national origin, color, religion, sexual orientation, or income. Our purpose and objectives are to provide a safe environment, offer community education, prevention, rehabilitation of violent family members, encourage transition to selfsufficiency and to advocate for the prevention