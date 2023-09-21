LUBBOCK, Texas— The Hub City BBQ Cookoff, presented by West Texas Land Guys, is back for its 24th year! This year’s event will feature over 100 cooking teams competing in categories like pork ribs, beans, desserts, and more. After judging, the community is invited to head down to the fairgrounds to network with local businesses, sample barbeque and beverages, and listen to live music from popular local musicians. Find out more and purchase tickets at https://www.lubbockchamber.com/hub-city-bbq/ or on Facebook: Hub City BBQ Cookoff.