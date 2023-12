LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s all about the community at this event. The 2nd annual Eastside Community Event is Saturday December 16 at Mae Simmons Community Center from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. This event is hosted by Errthing U Need + Tees and Chapa’s Cleaning Service. There will be music, food trucks, vendors, special performances, a toy drive and more.