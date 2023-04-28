LUBBOCK, Texas—The West Texas ALS Support Group is having their 2nd Annual Kyle Burkhalter Memorial Golf Tournament Saturday, May 6 at Yoakum County Golf Course. This annual Kyle Burkhalter Golf Tournament was started by Kyle and Carol Burkhalter in July 2022 as a way to bring awareness and raise funds for the West Texas ALS Support Group. Kyle was diagnosed with ALS in November 2019 and passed away in October 2022 after a fierce battle with ALS. The West Texas ALS Support Group started in November 2019 by Jackie Shaw and her daughter Patricia England as a way for Jackie to meet other individuals who had been diagnosed with ALS in the Lubbock/West Texas Area. Find out more at westtexasals.com, Facebook: SouthPlainsALS.