LUBBOCK, Texas— Books are needed for the 2nd annual Partners in Education Book Drive. Books from the drive will be used to fill the Little Free Libraries at every Lubbock ISD campus. Books can be dropped off at any Lubbock ISD campus, Lubbock ISD Central Office, or at the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce. Partners In Education, PIE, is a Lubbock ISD program that connects partners, the business community, the church community, and non-profit agencies to support Lubbock ISD schools in meaningful ways. Reach out to Phyllis Underwood at phyllis.underwood@LubbockISD.org or 806-219-0013.