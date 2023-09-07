LUBBOCK, Texas— You have heard us talk about the U&I Conference for women. The founder, Pamela Sweeten joined us today with ticket and sponsorship updates. You can expect a full day of breakout sessions, fellowship, shopping, food and more on Tuesday, October 3. The keynote speakers for this conference are Debbie McGuire, the first lady of Texas Tech Football, Dr. Kathy Rollo, Superintendent of Lubbock ISD and TTU alumni and Southwest Airlines representative, Laura Nieto. Sponsorships, tickets and more information can be found at uandiconference.com.