LUBBOCK, Texas—The U&I Conference is gearing up for a great time for all the women that attend. You can expect a full day of breakout sessions, fellowship, shopping, food and more. The keynote speakers for this conference are Debbie McGuire, the first lady of Texas Tech Football, Dr. Kathy Rollo, Superintendent of Lubbock ISD and TTU alumni and Southwest Airlines representative, Laura Nieto. The conference will be on Tuesday, October 3. Sponsorships, tickets and more information can be found at uandiconference.com. Find The U&I Conference on Facebook; like and share for a change to win your tickets.