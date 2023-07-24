LUBBOCK, Texas—The Boys & Girls Club of Lubbock will host its 30th annual junior golf tournament on Saturday July 27 at Meadowbrook Golf Course. This is an event put on by the Boys & Girls Club of Lubbock annually to give their members and other boys and girls around Lubbock the opportunity to play a round of golf and to learn from mentors and volunteers. The younger age groups will play 9 holes while the older age groups will play the full 18 holes. Find out more at lubbockbgc.org, Facebook, Boys & Girls Club of Lubbock.