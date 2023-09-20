LUBBOCK, Texas— The 3rd annual Buddy Holly Showcase is September 22 at Buddy Holly Hall. The Showcase is a unique experience to listen to the best of the best songs written during the week by talented songwriters. There are 24 songwriters from three countries coming together for one night to share songs written during the Buddy Holly Songwriters Retreat week. Tickets are $25.00, VIP tickets are $40.00 and include a signed poster, meet and greet, upgraded parking, and seating in first three rows. Proceeds go directly to fund the retreat. Find out more at Buddyhollyretreat.com or by calling 806.792.8339.