LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Ranching Heritage Center has put on their 43rd annual Candlelight at the ranch event for all of the South Plains to enjoy. The planning of the whole event started back in August with the help of over 200 volunteers. The event will be held on Friday and Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. the community is welcome to experience holiday cheer with hot chocolate and pictures with Santa, the event is free but a $5 donation is appreciated.