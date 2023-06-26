LUBBOCK, Texas—The 4th on Broadway will be held on Tuesday, July 4, beginning with the parade at 9:45 a.m. This will be a full day of events for the community to enjoy as a spectator or better yet; get involved. Volunteers are still needed; you can sign up for an hour or all day. The celebration will include the parade, music, food, vendors, eating contest, fishing tournament and of course the fireworks show. Vanilla Ice will be performing at this year’s 33rd annual 4th on Broadway concert. Find out more, including the parking maps at broadwayfestivals.com.