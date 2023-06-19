LUBBOCK, Texas—The 4th on Broadway will be held on Tuesday, July 4 with the parade beginning at 9:45 a.m. This will be a full day of events for the community to enjoy as a spectator or better yet; get involved. Volunteers are still needed; you can sign up for an hour or all day. The celebration will include the parade, music, food, vendors, eating contest, fishing tournament and of course the fireworks show. If you would like to participate as a volunteer, find out more be reaching out: 806-749-2929 or broadwayfestivals.com.