LUBBOCK, Texas—Lubbock’s 67th annual Santa Land is a tradition. Bring your friends and family and walk through this festive holiday village with its 50-foot Christmas tree, animated displays, Santa’s Workshop and more for free! Santa Land is open December 9 through December 21, from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. at no cost. Find out more on Facebook, Lubbock Parks and Recreation or at playlubbock.com.