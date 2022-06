LUBBOCK, Texas—The Museum of Texas Tech University Association will be hosting the 8th Annual Art On The Llano Estacado Show and Sale on June 24 to 26. There will also be an exclusive, ticketed gala on June 24 to open this three-day event. Get your tickets and more information by contacting the Museum of Texas Tech University Association at 806-742-2443 or emailing Jouana.stravlo@ttu.edu.