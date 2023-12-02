LUBBOCK, Texas—Stop by Cardinal’s Sports Center to help with their 8th annual Shoes 4 Kids. Grab a name from the Christmas tree to purchase a pair of shoes at a discount to be given to a child before Christmas. The shoes will be given to children at Buckner Children’s Home, Texas Girls and Boys Ranch and Lubbock Children’s Home. You can also support Shoes 4 Kids by donating online or in the store. Cardinal’s is located at 6524 Slide Road. You can reach out for more information at mycardinalssports.com or 806-765-6645.