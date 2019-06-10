The Alzheimer's Association is raising awareness in a big way
LUBBOCK, Texas--The month of June is the Alzheimer's and Brain awareness month and there's a number of events planned.
Watch this video to learn more about how you can get involved in this mission and the Longest Day.
For more information visit: Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, and for details on the Longest Day click here. You can also visit the Lubbock Alzheimer’s Association Facebook page.
